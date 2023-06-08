Varied payment options are important to ensure customers follow through with purchases. Credit: Lesia_G via Getty Images.

Research by the Baymard Institute shows that 70% of online shopping carts are deserted, with no purchases being made.

However, the potential for a 35% increase in conversion rate reportedly translates to $260bn worth of orders. These are recoverable through a better checkout flow and design.

One of the primary reasons customers do not follow through on purchases is the lack of varied payment options presented to them.

Additionally, a recent report also found that online retail interfaces, which are difficult to use will lead to consumers’ abandonment of not only their shopping carts but brands altogether.

Intending to combat this loss, payment services provider Worldline has announced its partnership with BigCommerce, an Open SaaS e-commerce platform.

The partnership aims to combine Worldline’s traditional and new, local and global payment methods with BigCommerce enabling merchants to retain full control of their orders, refunds and cancellations directly from the BigCommerce back office.

Merchants reportedly benefit from a set-up and go-live process and an all-in-one interface. This incorporates a customisable payment page to match their own brand’s unique aesthetic, automatic cloud-based updates and autonomy over the design of their checkout flow.

Meanwhile, end-customers are presented with an easy-to-use, secure checkout page when making purchases.

The collaboration provides both companies an opportunity to help grow and scale their joint merchant base worldwide.

Worldline head of regional business Björn Hoffmeyer commented: “Every online shopper has a favourite way to pay, whether that’s using a local bank transfer method, a credit card, or a buy now, pay later option. So, when they aren’t offered a method that suits them, it’s no surprise that they often drop out of purchase.”

BigCommerce CCO Russell Klein adds: “Our partnership with Worldline illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available. Worldline shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximise success.”