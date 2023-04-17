Xcel Brands specialises in the interactive TV market through livestream shopping channels. Credit: happySUN Photography via Getty Images.

Media and consumer products company Xcel Brands has agreed on a strategic licensing partnership with apparel and fashion company One Jeanswear Group (OJG).

Under the agreement, OJG will design and produce apparel products for the Christian Siriano brand, owned by Xcel Brands. The companies aim to ship the products for the third quarter of 2023.

This marks an expansion of the relationship between Xcel Brands and OJG, which also manufactures products under the LOGO by Lori Goldstein brand under Xcel Brands.

Xcel Brands chairman and CEO Robert W. D’Loren comments: “One Jeanswear Group’s unparalleled expertise in apparel makes the company an ideal manufacturing license partner for us. With the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano agreement, we’re pleased to launch the second of what we expect to be a long series of collaborations with additional brands in our portfolio.”

OJG CEO Jack Gross adds: “Christian Siriano is one of the most exciting young designers in America and we’re proud to produce apparel for the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brand. We also look forward to expanding our licensing partnership with Xcel Brands in the future.”

OJG is a global fashion apparel company that oversees the design, product development, technical support, fabric procurement, marketing, merchandising and global sourcing of products, focusing on denim. It was founded in 1980.

Xcel Brands was founded in 2011 and specialises in the interactive TV market through livestream shopping channels. As part of its retail strategy, the company is working towards investments in technology platforms to expand its omnichannel reach.

GlobalData reports that omnichannel retail offers opportunities for retailers to expand their customer base, fine-tune their operational efficiencies and give customers a highly personalised shopping experience.