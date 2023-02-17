Aldi plans to open 40 stores across the UK this year. Credit: © Aldi.

Multinational supermarket chain Aldi has revealed plans to hire more than 6,000 people across the UK this year after a successful Christmas period.

Last month, the retailer reported a record sales growth of more than 26% to £1.4bn ($1.7bn) for December last year.

Aldi currently operates more than 990 stores across the UK and has around 40,000 employees.

A report by The Guardian said the company plans to open 40 stores this year in various locations, including Norwich and Newcastle.

By next month, it will open new stores in Huddersfield and Shrewsbury.

Aldi is also hiring for 450 jobs across its 11 regional distribution centres across the UK.

Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

“It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Last month, Aldi increased the starting pay of its hourly-paid store assistants from £11.00 to £11.90 nationally, or from £12.45 to £12.75 for colleagues within the M25.

The pay rise was the third Aldi had offered to its colleagues in the space of 12 months.

Aldi’s hiring announcement comes as UK unemployment neared a record low of 3.7% last month, The Guardian added.

Earlier this month, supermarket chain Tesco announced a store restructuring in the UK, which will result in more than 2,000 job cuts.

The company also plans to end night shifts at more than 80 of its stores in an effort to reduce its prices to match Aldi.