Workers at Amazon Coventry will strike for three days this month. Credit: GMB_union.

Workers of Amazon’s warehouse in Coventry, UK, are set to hold a strike for three days this month in a dispute over pay.

The trade union GMB said that the strikes at Amazon Coventry will take place on the 12, 13 and 14 of June.

This comes after more than 560 workers from the warehouse staged a similar strike for six days in April after the union asked to increase the pay of warehouse workers from £10.50 to £15 an hour.

GMB currently has 800 members at the warehouse, which is believed to be more than half at the facility as per the figure provided by the retailer last year.

However, Amazon claimed it had 2,700 workers in Coventry after the union made an official application to the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC).

This led the union to withdraw its historic bid for recognition at the warehouse.

GMB accused the retailer of flooding the warehouse with up to 1,000 new employees since the start of the strike.

GMB senior organiser Stuart Richards said: “Amazon has refused to pay workers a decent wage, but are now paying an additional 1,300 workers to try and bust the union.

“We estimate that’s more than £300,000 a week – just to stop workers from having a voice in their workplace.

“This is more than it would cost to pay the original workforce the £15 an hour they were asking for. It’s dirty tricks, plain and simple.

“GMB has expressed serious concerns to the CAC both about the accuracy of the information Amazon has given to the committee – and what we believe are immoral anti-union tactics.”

Last month, Amazon revealed plans to offer term-time-only working contract option to parents working in its UK warehouses.