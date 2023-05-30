Parents and grandparents in Amazon warehouses can now opt to work in term-time only. Credit: Adrian Sulyok on Unsplash.

US-based e-commerce major Amazon is planning to offer term-time-only working contract option to parents working in its UK warehouses, BBC reported.

Under the new contract, parents and grandparents can receive six weeks of holiday during summer and two weeks at Easter and Christmas.

Amazon regional operations director Neil Travis expects the contract option will encourage more people to return to the workplace.

Neil Travis was quoted by BBC as saying: “We spent a lot of time listening to our employees and one of the things that we were learning is that they really wanted more flexible opportunities.”

Amazon has more than 70,000 employees in the UK and is reportedly offering the new contract amidst strike action over pay.

While welcoming the flexible working option, the trade union GMB said that most workers still want better wages.

The company’s workers in Coventry are demanding an hourly wage increase of £15 an hour.

Last month, more than 560 workers at the warehouse said that they are ready to go on strike over pay for six days later this month.

Travis added: “The GMB have made a formal application to CAC and we are working with the CAC as part of that process. We continue to focus on engaging directly with our employees and we continue to offer a really attractive rate of pay and comprehensive benefits.”

In March this year, Amazon increased the minimum starting pay for its UK employees to £11.00 and £12.00 an hour, based on their location.