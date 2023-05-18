Customers in the country can now shop a full line-up of products through the Apple Store online. Credit: Apple.

Tech giant Apple has expanded its operation in Southeast Asia by launching its online store in Vietnam.

The new digital store enables customers to purchase the iPhone 14 line-up and connect with experts to find suitable devices.

Customers can also use a range of affordability options, including up to 24 months of financing for iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch with MoMo.

In addition, the store offers student discounts on Macs, iPad and accessories.

Customers can also personalise their devices with their preferred case and band combination through the Apple Watch Studio.

The company also offers other retail services, including Apple Trade-In, which enables customers to trade in their old device and receive credit toward a new one, complete safe data transfers and switch to iOS.

Apple Retail senior vice-president Deirdre O’Brien said: “Customers are always at the centre of everything we do, and we’re thrilled to bring the Apple Store online to Vietnam.

“With today’s expansion, we’re proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgeable team members, and experience the best of Apple.”

The opening in Vietnam comes a month after Apple opened Apple BKC, its first store in India.

The US-based technology giant expanded its physical presence in India with a second retail store opening in New Delhi last month.