Customers line up outside of Apple Saket ahead of the store’s opening. Credit: Apple Inc.

US-based technology major Apple has expanded its physical presence in India by opening its second retail store in New Delhi.

Apple Saket opened on 20 April 2023 and offers the company’s full line-up of products, as well as services and support from team members.

The store hosts free Today at Apple sessions where customers, photographers, musicians and first-time Apple customers can learn more about their devices.

To deliver a personalised experience, Today at Apple sessions are presented in a roundtable-style format.

The opening comes a week after Apple revealed the barricade for Apple Saket.

According to the company, the barricade designs are inspired by several gates located at the historical monuments of Delhi.

Apple retail senior vice-president Deirdre O’Brien said: “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

Amid the opening of a second location in India, a report from Reuters revealed that Apple could double or triple investments in the country.

The news came as the technology company is looking to reduce its reliance on China.

Reuters quoted information technology deputy minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar as saying: “I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs – doubling and tripling over coming years.”

Apple opened its first retail store in India, Apple BKC, on 18 April 2023. The store is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.