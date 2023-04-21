Fitflop was founded in 2007 and is based in London. Credit: Shutterstock.

UK-based ergonomic and wellness footwear brand FitFlop has announced the opening of its first US store in the Soho neighbourhood of New York.

The store marks the beginning of an expansion plan for the brand across the US. FitFlop aims to incorporate physical retail into its company mission alongside technology and ergonomics.

Design agency Checkland Kindleysides worked on the design of the 8022ft store, which features a red wave ceiling, tiled walls and a large entrance screen.

The shop will also support a flexible perimeter for expanded ranges of shoes in different silhouettes and sizes along with a new apparel range.

FitFlop CEO Gianni Georgiades comments: “This is a definitive movement in the history of our brand as a new chapter begins with the opening of our first standalone store in the region and the first in the world with our new retail concept.

“The store in Mercer Street is our own little slice of New York and signifies our intent on bringing our vision to the US.”

Fitflop was founded in 2007 by Marcia Kilgore, who also founded the cosmetics brand Soap & Glory, which was sold to Boots in 2014 and the skincare brand Bliss Spa, which was sold to LVMH in 1999.

The Soho neighbourhood in New York is a key location for retailers looking to expand their consumer base. Recently, Mure+Grand boutique chose 155 Spring Street in Soho, New York, owned by KPG Funds, to open its sixth store.