Forever 21 is multinational fast fashion retailer. Credit: Flickr (Creative Commons).

Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 has selected Amperity to unify first-party customer data and use it to build stronger customer relationships and more value.

Forever 21, a banner of Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), needs a complete solution that can integrate and manage all data from its digital channels and offline transactions.

The retailer will deploy the artificial intelligence (AI)-based Amperity customer data platform (CDP) to gain insights into cross-channel behaviour, data science scores and content affinities.

The 360-degree unified view will enable Forever 21 to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

In addition, Forever 21 will have access to enterprise-scale identity resolution and audience segmentation that will drive retargeting, lookalike and suppression campaigns.

The retailer operates a network of more than 572 locations globally and digital channels.

Amperity CEO Barry Padgett said: “Forever 21 is addressing the demands and expectations of the omnichannel shopper by tackling the massive challenge of unifying all of their digital and transactional data into a 360-degree customer view.

“With Amperity, Forever 21 will be able to deliver the level of excellence consumers expect from brands on a daily basis. We are proud to work with such a forward-thinking partner to help take its customer experience to the next level.”

The announcement comes after Authentic selected the enterprise customer data platform (CDP) Amperity as its data management strategy partner in April 2023.

Recently, Authentic concluded the purchase of the intellectual property of the Vince brand for $76.5m in cash.