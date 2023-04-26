The ranking is taken from the Financial Deals Database by GlobalData. Credit: Alexey Yaremenko via Getty Images.

Leading data and analytics company GlobalData reveals that RBC Capital Markets was the top retail mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial adviser in the retail sector during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 by value and volume.

According to the Financial Deals Database by GlobalData, RBC Capital Markets has achieved the top M&A position by advising on two deals worth $2.1bn.

GlobalData lead Analyst Aurojyoti Bose commented: “RBC Capital Markets saw a notable year-on-year (YoY) increase in both the value and volume of deals in Q1 2023. As a result, the company has now taken the top position for deal value, having climbed up from 12th place in Q1 2022. Similarly, it has also moved up to the top spot in terms of deal volume in Q1 2023 from 16th position in Q1 2022.”

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and TD Securities jointly occupied the second position in terms of value by advising on $2.1bn worth of deals each, followed by Lazard with $322m.

Meanwhile, Lazard occupied the second position in terms of volume with two deals, followed by Lincoln International with two deals. Rothschild & Co and Stifel/KBW jointly occupied the fourth position in terms of volume by advising on two deals each.

Who were the top legal advisers for M&A in the retail sector in Q1 2023?

The latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData cites Latham & Watkins and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin as the M&A legal advisers in the retail sector during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 by value and volume, respectively.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Latham & Watkins achieved the top position in terms of value by advising on $2.2bn worth of deals. Meanwhile, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin led in terms of volume by advising on three deals.

Bose said: “The total value of deals advised by Latham & Watkins improved by 87.2% in Q1 2023 over Q1 2022. Against this backdrop, it went ahead from occupying the third position by value in Q1 2022 to top the table in Q1 2023.

“Fasken Martineau DuMoulin, in addition to leading in deal volume, also presented a strong competition for the top spot in deal value. Ultimately, the company settled for the second position in deal value, having registered $2.1bn in Q1 2023.”