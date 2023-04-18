Nordstrom began as a shoe store in 1901 and now has over 100 department stores. Credit: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images.

US-based luxury department store chain Nordstrom has appointed Jason Morris as its chief technology officer (CTO) and Eric Sprunk to its board of directors.

Morris joins Nordstrom from the multinational retail corporation Walmart, where he served as senior vice-president of enterprise business services.

At Nordstrom, Morris will oversee the company’s technology functions, including analytics, data science and engineering.

Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said: “Jason has a wealth of experience leading global teams to create and implement best-in-class retail technology solutions and we look forward to welcoming him.”

Morris commented: “I have long admired Nordstrom as a retail leader in redefining the importance of digital. I am excited to join this talented technology team to continue enhancing Nordstrom’s digital capabilities and support the company’s ongoing focus on using technology to serve customers in new and better ways.”

Joining Morris at Nordstrom on its board of directors is Eric Sprunk, former COO of footwear manufacturing company Nike from 2013-2020.

Sprunk will stand for election at the company’s upcoming 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. With his appointment, the Nordstrom Board has been expanded to 11 directors.

Nordstrom chairman of the Board Brad Tilden said: “With Eric’s decades of operational experience in the consumer retail industry and track record of driving e-commerce growth and large-scale transformations within a complex global business. We’re confident he will be a valuable addition to the board and look forward to benefitting from his expertise.”

In April 2023, Nordstrom revealed plans to open five Nordstrom Rack stores in California by 2025.