Sainsbury’s new store in Desborough Harborough Road, Northamptonshire. Credit: J Sainsbury.

British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has opened a store on Desborough Harborough Road in Northamptonshire, UK, as part of its expansion efforts.

Located on Cockrel Rise, the new ‘Neighbourhood Hub’ format store has been under construction since mid-last year.

The 11,000ft² outlet offers Sainsbury’s latest food ranges, including fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy snacks and takeaway items.

It will also store a selection of bread and pastries, as well as collection services for Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing products ordered via the in-store Click and Collect service.

As part of its efforts to become net-zero in its own operations by 2035, Sainsbury’s designed the Desborough store to be powered entirely by renewable electricity.

The store will also feature solar panels to generate its own electricity, as well as 100% LED lighting, rainwater harvesting equipment and a single heat pump system.

Sainsbury’s property director Patrick Dunne said: “This is an exciting moment for us as we open our first purpose-built Sainsbury’s Neighbourhood Hub store, creating forty new jobs and providing customers in Desborough with a fantastic new place to do a weekly shop.

“I know the local community has been looking forward to this day for some time now and I feel sure they will be really pleased with what our newest Sainsbury’s store has to offer.”

Sainsbury’s Desborough Road store manager Jay Lee said: “My team and I are delighted to be welcoming our new customers today.

“Whether by providing great value, high quality products, brilliant colleague service or making a wider contribution to the local community, we’re ready to play our part in Desborough.”

Sainsbury’s recently announced a £185m ($220m) investment to support its hourly paid employees amid the UK’s cost of living crisis.

Last month, British grocery wholesaler Bestway Group bought or agreed to buy 3.45% of the retailer’s issued share capital.