Radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) automatically scans all items. Credit: metamorworks via Getty Images.

Teamwork Commerce’s new self-checkout technology allows customers to instantly scan items and reduce checkout times.

The self-checkout solution also allows retailers to reduce losses and bolster security by triggering alarms, increasing the number of transactions during operating hours and creating more time for in-store associates to focus on customer service.

Radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) automatically scans all items and users are able to add barcodes, coupons and revolutionary payment methods to create a streamlined shopping experience.

Teamwork Commerce vice-president Amber Hovious commented: “We know that self-checkout is here to stay and we want to take part in the revolution of the retail industry. The retail checkout experience is the last touchpoint a shopper has with a store and providing more checkout options can boost customer satisfaction and reduce wait time.

“With Teamwork Commerce’s self-checkout technology, retailers can keep customers happy and encourage more sales in-store. The quicker customers can shop, the happier they’ll be.”

Teamwork Commerce provides omnichannel solutions, including point-of-sale, order management, inventory control, CRM and analytics. The company works with brands such as Prada and Zalando.

GlobalData confirms that retailers that embrace technology and adapt their traditional business models will be best placed to compete alongside e-commerce disruptors.

A recently published report by global consulting firm AlixPartners and World Retail Congress calls for a ‘digital-first retail’ (DFR) approach to aid sector-wide transformational retail strategies.