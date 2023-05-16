Of the retailers surveyed, 74% are exploring new business models. Credit: Arkadiusz Warguła via Getty Images.

In a recent report conducted by Incisiv and commissioned by Toshiba entitled ‘Innovation in Retail’, 225 surveyed retail executives identified five main areas of focus that they base their innovation strategies around.

These strategies centre around shopper expectations, business models, ESG performance, competitiveness and long-term viability.

The report contains Toshiba’s additional advice on how to achieve and scale these innovation strategies.

64% of retailers stay ahead of shopper expectations

Keep track of industry trends: You need to be aware of the latest trends and developments in retail. This includes technology, marketing techniques and consumer behaviour.

74% are exploring new business models

A key point highlighted by the surveyed retailers is unifying digital and physical customer journeys. To achieve this, Toshiba’s report suggests implementing an adaptable and scalable business model to implement innovation strategies into an existing technology infrastructure.

81% are improving their ESG performance

Environmental sustainability : Utilise renewable energy sources, reduce energy consumption, use sustainable materials, and implement waste reduction and recycling programmes.

27% aim to improve competitiveness

Toshiba’s report advises that retailers invest in new products and services to set themselves apart from other businesses, such as autonomous delivery, real-time inventory visibility, and personalised loyalty and promotion programmes.

92% of retailers focus on improving long-term business viability

Focus on customer needs: Understanding and meeting customers’ needs is critical to viability. Ensure you provide products or services that meet a real need or solve a problem for customers.

Last month, the World Retail Congress released a report on the top concerns for retailers in 2023, which include economic uncertainty and supply chain complexity.