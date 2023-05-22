Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India with Mr. Koichi Nakagawa, Consulate General of Japan, Kolkata, at the inauguration of Canon India’s new live-office in Kolkata. Credit: Canon.

As part of Canon’s 2023 growth strategy for the India market, the company’s India division has opened an office infrastructure in West Bengal, Kolkata.

The ‘Live Office’ space has been designed to showcase Canon‘s portfolio, including cameras, printers, surveillance cameras, copiers and multi-functional devices through demo zones.

The new space aims to provide customers and partners with a comprehensive understanding of Canon’s offerings and connect with the brand’s legacy for them to make informed purchase decisions.

The Live Office also gives employees first-hand customer insights and allows them to meet their requirements effectively.

Canon also has several other experiential retail formats in India, including Image Square, PIXMA Zone, BIS Lounge and NVS experience centres.

Canon India CEO and president Manabu Yamazaki commented: “With Kolkata being the strongest market for our East channel attracting customers from surrounding states and having witnessed positive growth across B2C and B2B segments, we are confident that Live Office will be a game-changer in further strengthening our customer connect.”

Canon India started its operations in 1997 and now has offices in ten cities across India with merchandise warehousing facilities at four locations, employing more than 1,000 staff and 850 channel partners.

India is a key market for tech retailers, as demonstrated by Samsung’s recent launch of 15 premium experience stores nationwide and India’s first Apple store opening in Mumbai last month.