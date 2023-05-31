The brands hope to provide a more personalised level of service through the cloud platform. Credit: MF3d via Getty Images.

US-based lifestyle brands, Filson and Shinola, owned by Bedrock Manufacturing, aim to modernise their in-store experiences with the omnichannel cloud platform NewStore.

NewStore’s omnichannel capabilities include mobile checkout, endless aisles, store fulfilment, buy online to pick up in-store and buy online to return in-store.

Detroit-based Shinola sells watches, jewellery and leather goods while Seattle-based Filson markets outdoor apparel and accessories.

The brands hope to provide a more personalised level of service by consolidating customer, order and inventory data into one iOS app. Store employees will also be equipped with iPhones to access real-time data, assist customers and process transactions from anywhere on the store floor.

Bedrock Manufacturing CIO Rob Sayre commented: “It was an easy decision to go with NewStore after assessing various omnichannel solutions. On top of the company’s proven track record of working with game-changing retailers, the platform can be implemented at a pace that aligns with the needs of our brands. The company also has a strong network of technology partners, which was important to us.”

Other NewStore clients include Burton, G-Star Raw, Roots Canada and Marine Layer. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston.

NewStore founder and CEO Stephan Schambach added: “NewStore was built on a composable SaaS architecture. This allows brands like Filson and Shinola to deploy features and scale based on their needs, which has become more important than ever in today’s retail environment.”

International retailers that have recently integrated cloud systems into their operations include WHSmith North America, Prada Group and Fraser Group.

GlobalData analysis identifies omnichannel operations as one of the key themes currently driving the retail sector.