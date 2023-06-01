Brands such as Azorte Reliance and Decathlon India have embraced RFID. Credit: triloks via Getty Images.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology has extended its reach beyond healthcare and is gaining momentum in the Indian retail industry, according to payment solutions provider ID Tech.

CEO of ID Tech Saurav Khemani commented: “As India continues to evolve and embraces the era of digital transformation, we see an increasing need for the adoption of RFID technology across various industries.”

Brands such as Azorte Reliance and Decathlon India have embraced RFID, enabling swift and precise inventory management and eliminating the need for laborious manual scanning.

By deploying RFID-enabled self-checkout systems, retailers can streamline operations and minimise customer wait times. Brands are also employing RFID-enabled security tags as a proactive measure to tackle shrinkage alongside RFID-integrated shopping carts.

Moreover, the integration of RFID-enabled interactive screens and smart fitting rooms is enhancing the overall shopping experience, offering customers personalised and convenient interactions to keep them coming to physical stores.

This concurs with GlobalData’s retail industry analysis, which finds that the accelerating innovation of RFID technology must be at the forefront of omnichannel stock strategy to evolve physical retail spaces.

India is attracting major international retailers to develop their operations across the nation. Recent expansions include Apple’s first store in Mumbai and Canon’s new Live Office in Kolkata.